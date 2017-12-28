Imperial Metals (III) Trading 18.6% Higher

Shares of Imperial Metals Corp (TSE:III) traded up 18.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$3.25 and last traded at C$3.00. 488,889 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 700% from the average session volume of 61,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.53.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. CIBC lowered their price objective on Imperial Metals from C$3.50 to C$2.90 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Imperial Metals from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Imperial Metals from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Imperial Metals from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Imperial Metals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.38.

The company has a market cap of $285.97, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.27 and a beta of 0.90.

About Imperial Metals

Imperial Metals Corporation is engaged in the exploration and development of base and precious metals from its properties. The Company’s properties include Red Chris copper/gold mine in northwest British Columbia; Mount Polley copper/gold mine in central British Columbia, and Huckleberry copper mine in northern British Columbia.

