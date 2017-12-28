IFP Advisors Inc Has $4 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (UNP)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,468 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,748 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Union Pacific by 88.5% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,558,005 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $412,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,095 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.3% in the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,253 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $16,266,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. Investment House LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 14.8% in the third quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 22,365 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $519,000. Finally, Brightworth raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 67.2% in the third quarter. Brightworth now owns 3,527 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) opened at $136.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $106,260.00, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $101.06 and a 1 year high of $136.32.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.01. Union Pacific had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Aegis lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation is a railroad operating company in the United States. The Company operates through its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Company (UPRR). Its business mix includes Agricultural Products, Automotive, Chemicals, Coal, Industrial Products and Intermodal. Its freight traffic consists of bulk, manifest, and premium business.

