IFC Holdings Incorporated FL Raises Stake in United Technologies Co. (UTX)

IFC Holdings Incorporated FL lifted its position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 24.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,903 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the quarter. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new position in United Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Technologies by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Seven Bridges Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in United Technologies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in United Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Get United Technologies alerts:

In related news, VP Akhil Johri sold 5,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.03, for a total transaction of $723,638.37. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,393.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.06, for a total value of $97,635.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,466 shares of company stock worth $2,019,274. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

United Technologies Co. ( UTX ) opened at $127.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $101,602.05, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.07. United Technologies Co. has a one year low of $106.85 and a one year high of $127.94.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $15.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.41%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Vertical Research cut United Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on United Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a report on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. United Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.63.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “IFC Holdings Incorporated FL Raises Stake in United Technologies Co. (UTX)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/28/ifc-holdings-incorporated-fl-raises-stake-in-united-technologies-co-utx.html.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation is engaged in providing high technology products and services to the building systems and aerospace industries around the world. The Company operates through four segments: Otis; UTC Climate, Controls & Security; Pratt & Whitney, and UTC Aerospace Systems. Otis operates as an elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX).

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.