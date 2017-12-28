Humana (HUM) Receiving Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Shows

News headlines about Humana (NYSE:HUM) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern reports. Accern scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Humana earned a coverage optimism score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the insurance provider an impact score of 45.0725942824186 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

HUM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Humana from $256.00 to $246.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $242.00 price target (down previously from $245.00) on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.30.

Shares of Humana ( HUM ) traded up $1.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $248.15. 1,084,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,371,166. The stock has a market cap of $35,640.00, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Humana has a 52 week low of $186.25 and a 52 week high of $264.56.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 15.99%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Humana will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

Humana declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

In other Humana news, SVP Jody L. Bilney sold 7,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.89, for a total transaction of $1,748,616.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,901,304.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy S. Huval sold 1,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.04, for a total transaction of $340,027.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,484.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,115 shares of company stock valued at $2,501,627 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc is a health and well-being company. The Company’s segments include Retail, Group and Specialty, Healthcare Services and Individual Commercial. The Retail segment consists of Medicare benefits, as well as individual commercial fully insured medical and specialty health insurance benefits, including dental, vision, and other supplemental health and financial protection products.

