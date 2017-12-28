Houlihan Lokey (HLI) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday. Zacks Investment Research currently has $52.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Houlihan Lokey, Inc. is an investment bank which focuses on mergers and acquisitions, financings, financial restructurings and financial advisory services. The Company’s operating segments consist of Corporate Finance, encompassing M&A and capital markets advisory; Financial Restructuring both out-of-court and in formal bankruptcy or insolvency proceedings; Financial Advisory Services, including financial opinions and a variety of valuation services; and Strategic Consulting, which advises in the areas of strategy development, operations, and performance improvement. It operates primarily in the United States, Europe, Asia and Australia. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. is headquartered in LOS ANGELES, United States. “

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

HLI has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a buy rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. They set an overweight rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Houlihan Lokey from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of Houlihan Lokey ( HLI ) opened at $45.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3,018.98, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Houlihan Lokey has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $46.99.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $242.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.72 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Houlihan Lokey’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is presently 37.91%.

In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 6,533 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.63, for a total transaction of $271,968.79. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 6,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,968.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Orix Hlhz Holding Llc sold 1,750,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.63, for a total value of $72,852,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,120,627 shares of company stock worth $88,281,702 over the last quarter. 69.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 192,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,734,000 after purchasing an additional 43,706 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 137,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,287,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 763,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,884,000 after acquiring an additional 8,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 122.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,193,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,645,000 after acquiring an additional 655,940 shares during the last quarter. 34.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Houlihan Lokey (HLI) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/28/houlihan-lokey-hli-raised-to-strong-buy-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc is a global independent investment bank that focuses on mergers and acquisitions (M&A), capital markets, financial restructuring, valuation, and strategic consulting. The Company operates through four segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, Financial Advisory Services and Strategic Consulting.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Houlihan Lokey (HLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.