Horace Mann Educators (HMN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Horace Mann Educators Corporation is a multiline insurance holding company that targets the US educator market. The company and its subsidiaries, Horace Mann Insurance Co., Teachers Insurance Co., Horace Mann Life Insurance Co., and Allegiance Insurance Co., provide retirement annuities, automobile insurance, homeowners insurance, and life insurance to elementary and secondary teachers, administrators, and education support personnel in public and private schools. The company also offers group life and health insurance to school districts. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Horace Mann Educators from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th.

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN ) opened at $44.50 on Tuesday. Horace Mann Educators has a one year low of $33.85 and a one year high of $47.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $1,795.46, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 1.17.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.47. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $289.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Horace Mann Educators’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Horace Mann Educators news, Director Robert Stricker sold 3,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total transaction of $175,176.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 32.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the second quarter valued at about $331,000. 98.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation (HMEC) is an insurance holding company. Through its subsidiaries, HMEC markets and underwrites personal lines of property and casualty (primarily personal lines automobile and homeowners) insurance, retirement annuities (primarily tax-qualified products) and life insurance in the United States.

