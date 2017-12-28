HM Payson & Co. Sells 1,112 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB)

HM Payson & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Trust Co grew its position in Kimberly Clark by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Kimberly Clark by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Kimberly Clark by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Kimberly Clark by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in Kimberly Clark in the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. 71.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on KMB. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Kimberly Clark from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $112.05 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.00.

Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp ( NYSE:KMB ) opened at $121.88 on Thursday. Kimberly Clark Corp has a one year low of $109.67 and a one year high of $136.21. The company has a market cap of $42,630.00, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.17.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 666.97%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.03%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of a range of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, K-C Professional and Corporate & Other. The Company’s Personal Care segment offers various solutions and products, such as disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

