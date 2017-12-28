Highstreet Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Visa Inc (V)

Highstreet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,811 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,020,401 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $11,911,973,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628,148 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,649,667 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,751,846,000 after buying an additional 1,440,034 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,971,471 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,680,838,000 after buying an additional 355,320 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Visa by 20.3% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,394,893 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,068,613,000 after buying an additional 1,919,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 7.7% during the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,425,812 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $977,733,000 after buying an additional 745,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 6,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $707,587.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,526,183.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 49,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.66, for a total transaction of $5,649,129.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,661,119.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,068 shares of company stock valued at $6,597,262 over the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Inc ( NYSE V ) opened at $114.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $233,453.23, a P/E ratio of 40.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $77.94 and a 1 year high of $114.75.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 billion. Visa had a net margin of 36.49% and a return on equity of 31.80%. Visa’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.86%.

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Buckingham Research initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Vetr raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.51 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.02.

About Visa

Visa Inc (Visa) is a payments technology company that connects consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners and government entities to electronic payments. The Company operates through payment services segment. The Company enables global commerce through the transfer of value and information among the participants.

