Herman Miller (MLHR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James Financial

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) was upgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a $43.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MLHR. Zacks Investment Research raised Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. BidaskClub raised Herman Miller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Herman Miller has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

Shares of Herman Miller (MLHR) opened at $39.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.33. Herman Miller has a 52 week low of $28.55 and a 52 week high of $39.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2,340.00, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.48.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $604.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Herman Miller will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian C. Walker sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total value of $495,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,695,437.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David O. Ulrich sold 13,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total value of $433,309.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,708.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,068 shares of company stock valued at $1,313,432. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Herman Miller by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Herman Miller by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Herman Miller by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Herman Miller by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Herman Miller by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

