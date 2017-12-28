Herman Miller (MLHR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $39.65

Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $39.65 and last traded at $39.00, with a volume of 429700 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.05.
Several research firms recently weighed in on MLHR. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Herman Miller from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.
The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $2,340.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 1.48.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.47%.
In related news, CEO Brian C. Walker sold 14,000 shares of Herman Miller stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $495,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,695,437.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stephen C. Gane sold 10,686 shares of Herman Miller stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total transaction of $384,802.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,679.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,068 shares of company stock worth $1,313,432 in the last ninety days. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Herman Miller by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Herman Miller by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Herman Miller by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Herman Miller by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Herman Miller by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Herman Miller
