Helen of Troy Limited (HELE) Shares Bought by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.09% of Helen of Troy worth $2,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 66.0% during the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 85.0% during the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 18.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 17.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy during the second quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ HELE) opened at $96.60 on Thursday. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52 week low of $84.05 and a 52 week high of $102.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $2,636.68, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a PEG ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.91.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.29. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company had revenue of $378.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy F. Meeker sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HELE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. CL King started coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen Of Troy Limited is a global consumer products company that offers a range of solutions for its customers through a range of brands. The Company is a global designer, developer, importer, marketer and distributor of a portfolio of brand-name consumer products. The Company has four segments. The Housewares segment provides a range of consumer products for the home.

