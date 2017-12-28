Heineken (HEINY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Heineken N.V. is engaged in producing and distributing beverages. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The Company’s principal global brand is Heineken. Heineken N.V. is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. “

Shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS HEINY) opened at $52.18 on Wednesday. Heineken has a fifty-two week low of $36.69 and a fifty-two week high of $53.35.

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer. The company operates through Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; and Europe segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and other beverages. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Affligem, Tiger, Tecate, Krusovice, and Red Stripe brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Blind Pig, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Orchard Thieves brands.

