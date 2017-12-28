HeartWare International (HTWR) vs. Its Competitors Head to Head Review

HeartWare International (NASDAQ: HTWR) is one of 19 public companies in the “Medical Devices & Implants” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare HeartWare International to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get HeartWare International alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for HeartWare International and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HeartWare International 0 0 0 0 N/A HeartWare International Competitors 113 734 1030 10 2.50

As a group, “Medical Devices & Implants” companies have a potential upside of 39.33%. Given HeartWare International’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe HeartWare International has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.4% of shares of all “Medical Devices & Implants” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.9% of shares of all “Medical Devices & Implants” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares HeartWare International and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HeartWare International -15.84% -25.32% -10.14% HeartWare International Competitors -99.55% -90.31% -29.09%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HeartWare International and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio HeartWare International N/A N/A -17.12 HeartWare International Competitors $1.67 billion $207.58 million 55.87

HeartWare International’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than HeartWare International. HeartWare International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

HeartWare International competitors beat HeartWare International on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

HeartWare International Company Profile

Heartware International, Inc. is a medical device company. The Company develops and manufactures miniaturized implantable heart pumps or ventricular assist devices to treat patients suffering from advanced heart failure. The Company operates in the segment of design and manufacture of medical devices. The HeartWare Ventricular Assist System (HVAD System), which includes a ventricular assist device (VAD) or blood pump, patient accessories and surgical tools, provides circulatory support for patients in the advanced stage of heart failure. The HVAD System is designed to be implanted adjacent to the heart, avoiding abdominal surgery. The HVAD System features the centrifugal pump designed to be implanted in the chest, directly adjacent to the heart. It develops MVAD System, a miniaturized device. The CircuLite Surgical System is designed to be implanted through a right, mini-thoracotomy procedure and does not require a sternotomy or cardiopulmonary bypass.

Receive News & Ratings for HeartWare International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeartWare International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.