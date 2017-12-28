HealthStream, Inc. (HSTM) Position Raised by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,009 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.17% of HealthStream worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in HealthStream by 1.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in HealthStream by 5.1% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in HealthStream in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in HealthStream by 53.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in HealthStream in the third quarter valued at about $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) opened at $23.27 on Thursday. HealthStream, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $31.53. The stock has a market cap of $745.42, a PE ratio of 129.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.90.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. HealthStream had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $63.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of HealthStream in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of HealthStream in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HealthStream has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.83.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc (HealthStream) provides workforce, patient experience and provider solutions for healthcare organizations. The Company operates in three segments: HealthStream Workforce Solutions, HealthStream Patient Experience Solutions and HealthStream Provider Solutions. HealthStream’s products and services are organized into three segments: Workforce Solutions, Patient Experience Solutions, and Provider Solutions.

