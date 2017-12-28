Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (HTA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 on January 9th

Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.305 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th.

Healthcare Trust Of America has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Healthcare Trust Of America has a payout ratio of 73.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Healthcare Trust Of America to earn $1.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.9%.

Shares of Healthcare Trust Of America (HTA) opened at $30.04 on Thursday. Healthcare Trust Of America has a 1-year low of $28.11 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $6,110.00, a PE ratio of 125.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.32.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $176.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.62 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust Of America will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. FBR & Co set a $32.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks set a $36.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.

About Healthcare Trust Of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company is an owner and operator of medical office buildings (MOBs) in the United States. The Company focuses on owning and operating MOBs that serve healthcare delivery and are located on health system campuses, near university medical centers, or in community core outpatient locations.

