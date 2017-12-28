Healthcare Trust Of America (HTA) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday. They currently have $33.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company primarily focuses on medical office buildings, healthcare-related facilities and quality commercial office properties. It also invests to a limited extent in other real estate-related assets. Its portfolio is positioned in metropolitan markets such as Atlanta, GA, Phoenix, AZ, Indianapolis, IN, Greenville, SC, Pittsburgh, PA, Albany, NY, Boston, MA and both Dallas and Houston, TX. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HTA. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group restated an overweight rating on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research report on Sunday, October 29th. FBR & Co set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an equal weight rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.20.

Shares of Healthcare Trust Of America ( HTA ) opened at $30.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $6,110.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.32. Healthcare Trust Of America has a one year low of $28.11 and a one year high of $33.00.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.34). Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $176.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust Of America will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 508.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTA. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 44.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 6,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 36.1% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 5,594 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America by 32.3% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 896,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,903,000 after purchasing an additional 218,820 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America by 19.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 9,217 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America by 44.9% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 39,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 12,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Trust Of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company is an owner and operator of medical office buildings (MOBs) in the United States. The Company focuses on owning and operating MOBs that serve healthcare delivery and are located on health system campuses, near university medical centers, or in community core outpatient locations.

