Head to Head Review: Willbros Group (WG) vs. Select Energy Services (WTTR)

Willbros Group (NYSE: WG) and Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.6% of Willbros Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.3% of Select Energy Services shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Willbros Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Willbros Group and Select Energy Services’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Willbros Group $731.68 million 0.12 -$47.75 million ($1.06) -1.29 Select Energy Services $302.39 million 6.36 -$307.52 million N/A N/A

Willbros Group has higher revenue and earnings than Select Energy Services.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Willbros Group and Select Energy Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Willbros Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Select Energy Services 1 1 6 0 2.63

Willbros Group presently has a consensus target price of $1.35, indicating a potential downside of 1.46%. Select Energy Services has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.91%. Given Select Energy Services’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Select Energy Services is more favorable than Willbros Group.

Profitability

This table compares Willbros Group and Select Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Willbros Group -8.45% -54.91% -16.66% Select Energy Services -6.18% -6.04% -4.91%

Summary

Select Energy Services beats Willbros Group on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Willbros Group Company Profile

Willbros Group, Inc. is a specialty energy infrastructure contractor serving the oil and gas and power industries with offerings that primarily include construction, maintenance and facilities development services. The Company operates through three segments: Oil & Gas, Utility T&D and Canada. The Company provides services through operating subsidiaries. The Company’s segments operated primarily in the United States and Canada. The Company provides construction, maintenance and lifecycle extension services to the midstream markets. The Company provides a range of services in electric and natural gas transmission and distribution, including engineering, procurement, maintenance and construction, repair and restoration of utility infrastructure. It is engaged in construction, maintenance and fabrication, including integrity and supporting civil work, general mechanical and facility construction, application program interface (API) storage tanks, general and modular fabrication.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc. is a holding company. The Company is provider of total water solutions to the United States unconventional oil and gas industry. The Company is engaged in sourcing and transfer of water prior to its use in drilling and completion activities associated with hydraulic fracturing or fracking, which collectively referrd to as pre-frac water services. The Company provides its services to integrated and exploration and production (E&P) companies. Its operating segments include water solutions, accommodation and rentals, and wellsite completion and constructive services. The Company’s services include water sourcing, water transfer, water treatment, fluid handling, disposal solutions, accommodations, rentals, and wellsite construction. The Company also provides complementary water-related services that support oil and gas well completion and production activities including containment, monitoring, treatment, flowback, hauling and disposal.

