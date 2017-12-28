Head-To-Head Comparison: Ribbon Communications (RBBN) & Its Rivals

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ: RBBN) is one of 65 public companies in the “Communications & Networking” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Ribbon Communications to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.3% of Ribbon Communications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.9% of shares of all “Communications & Networking” companies are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of Ribbon Communications shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.4% of shares of all “Communications & Networking” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Ribbon Communications and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ribbon Communications -8.82% -1.87% -1.32% Ribbon Communications Competitors -2.78% -7.88% -0.83%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Ribbon Communications and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ribbon Communications 1 1 4 0 2.50 Ribbon Communications Competitors 383 2428 4024 162 2.57

Ribbon Communications currently has a consensus target price of $7.05, suggesting a potential downside of 9.85%. As a group, “Communications & Networking” companies have a potential upside of 16.80%. Given Ribbon Communications’ rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ribbon Communications has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Ribbon Communications has a beta of 2.08, indicating that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ribbon Communications’ rivals have a beta of 1.15, indicating that their average share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ribbon Communications and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ribbon Communications $252.59 million -$13.93 million -17.77 Ribbon Communications Competitors $3.31 billion $373.33 million -127.07

Ribbon Communications’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Ribbon Communications. Ribbon Communications is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Ribbon Communications rivals beat Ribbon Communications on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Sonus Networks, Inc., formerly Solstice Sapphire Investments, Inc., is a provider of networked solutions for communications service providers and enterprises to help them secure and unify their real-time communications infrastructures. The Company helps communications service providers and enterprises hold the session initiation protocol (SIP) and fourth generation (4G)/long term evolution (LTE)-based solutions, including voice over Internet protocol (VoIP), voice over wireless fidelity (VoWiFi), video and unified communications (UC) by securing and enabling Internet Protocol (IP) networks. Its products include session border controllers (SBCs), diameter signaling controllers (DSCs) and VoWiFi solutions. Sonus Products include Sonus GSX9000 Open Services Switch, Sonus T7000 Intelligent Switching System, Sonus Diameter Signaling Controllers, Sonus Signal Transfer Points, Sonus PSX Policy & Routing Server, Sonus WebRTC Services Solution, and Sonus Network Management Solutions.

