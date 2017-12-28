Head-To-Head Comparison: Pioneer Energy Services (PES) vs. Transocean (RIG)

Pioneer Energy Services (NYSE: PES) and Transocean (NYSE:RIG) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Pioneer Energy Services has a beta of 2.94, suggesting that its share price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Transocean has a beta of 1.8, suggesting that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Pioneer Energy Services and Transocean, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pioneer Energy Services 0 5 4 0 2.44 Transocean 9 10 12 0 2.10

Pioneer Energy Services currently has a consensus target price of $4.61, suggesting a potential upside of 64.54%. Transocean has a consensus target price of $11.93, suggesting a potential upside of 11.26%. Given Pioneer Energy Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Pioneer Energy Services is more favorable than Transocean.

Profitability

This table compares Pioneer Energy Services and Transocean’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pioneer Energy Services -25.19% -26.46% -9.35% Transocean -84.09% 2.10% 1.23%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.6% of Pioneer Energy Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.9% of Transocean shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Pioneer Energy Services shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Transocean shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pioneer Energy Services and Transocean’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pioneer Energy Services $277.08 million 0.79 -$128.39 million ($1.34) -2.09 Transocean $4.16 billion 1.01 $778.00 million ($7.14) -1.50

Transocean has higher revenue and earnings than Pioneer Energy Services. Pioneer Energy Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Transocean, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Pioneer Energy Services Company Profile

Pioneer Energy Services Corp. provides land-based drilling services and production services to a group of independent oil and gas exploration and production companies in the United States and internationally in Colombia. The Company operates through two segments, which include drilling services segment and production services segment. It also provides two of its services (coiled tubing and wireline services) offshore in the Gulf of Mexico. Its drilling services segment provides contract land drilling services to a group of exploration and production companies through the Company’s four drilling divisions in the United States, and internationally in Colombia. Its production services segment provides a range of services to a group of exploration and production companies, with its operations concentrated in the various United States onshore oil and gas producing regions in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain states and in the Gulf Coast.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd. is an international provider of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. The Company’s primary business is to contract its drilling rigs, related equipment and work crews on a dayrate basis to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 9, 2017, it owned or had partial ownership interests in and operated 56 mobile offshore drilling units. As of February 9, 2017, its fleet consisted of 30 floaters, seven harsh environment floaters, three deepwater floaters, six midwater floaters and 10 high-specification jackups. As February 9, 2017, it also had four ultra-deepwater drillships and five high-specification jackups under construction or under contract to be constructed. Its contract drilling services operations are spread across oil and gas exploration and development areas throughout the world. The Company’s drilling fleet can be characterized as floaters, including drillships and semisubmersibles, and jackups.

