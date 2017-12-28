Head to Head Comparison: OvaScience (OVAS) versus Its Peers

OvaScience (NASDAQ: OVAS) is one of 182 public companies in the “Biotechnology & Medical Research” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare OvaScience to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Get OvaScience alerts:

This table compares OvaScience and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio OvaScience $650,000.00 -$82.25 million -0.78 OvaScience Competitors $217.36 million -$39.57 million -67.38

OvaScience’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than OvaScience. OvaScience is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares OvaScience and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OvaScience -20,090.13% -68.71% -60.49% OvaScience Competitors -4,723.59% -493.47% -42.09%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for OvaScience and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OvaScience 1 1 1 0 2.00 OvaScience Competitors 546 2433 6651 131 2.65

OvaScience currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 459.44%. As a group, “Biotechnology & Medical Research” companies have a potential upside of 30.97%. Given OvaScience’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe OvaScience is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.1% of OvaScience shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.9% of shares of all “Biotechnology & Medical Research” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of OvaScience shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.5% of shares of all “Biotechnology & Medical Research” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

OvaScience has a beta of 3.73, suggesting that its share price is 273% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OvaScience’s peers have a beta of 1.50, suggesting that their average share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

OvaScience peers beat OvaScience on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

OvaScience Company Profile

OvaScience, Inc. is a global fertility company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of fertility treatment options for women. The Company’s portfolio of fertility treatment options uses its technology, including methods to identify and isolate Egg precursor (EggPC) cells from a patient’s own ovarian tissue. The Company’s AUGMENT treatment is designed to improve egg health by supplementing a mitochondrial deficiency. With the AUGMENT treatment, energy-producing mitochondria from a patient’s own EggPC cells are added to the patient’s mature eggs during the in vitro fertilization process to supplement the existing mitochondria. Its OvaPrime treatment is a fertility treatment designed to replenish a woman’s ovary by increasing her egg reserve using her own EggPC cells. Its OvaTure treatment is a fertility treatment that seeks to create mature fertilizable eggs in vitro from a woman’s own EggPC cells without the need for hormone hyperstimulation.

Receive News & Ratings for OvaScience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OvaScience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.