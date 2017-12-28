Head to Head Comparison: ChinaCache International (CCIH) & Its Competitors

ChinaCache International (NASDAQ: CCIH) is one of 179 public companies in the “IT Services & Consulting” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare ChinaCache International to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.3% of ChinaCache International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.0% of shares of all “IT Services & Consulting” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.5% of shares of all “IT Services & Consulting” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares ChinaCache International and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ChinaCache International $151.84 million -$131.56 million -0.30 ChinaCache International Competitors $2.79 billion $288.44 million 310.66

ChinaCache International’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than ChinaCache International. ChinaCache International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

ChinaCache International has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ChinaCache International’s peers have a beta of 1.14, meaning that their average stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ChinaCache International and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ChinaCache International N/A N/A N/A ChinaCache International Competitors -19.69% -257.07% -3.48%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ChinaCache International and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ChinaCache International 0 0 0 0 N/A ChinaCache International Competitors 756 4673 7428 175 2.54

As a group, “IT Services & Consulting” companies have a potential downside of 10.18%. Given ChinaCache International’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ChinaCache International has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

ChinaCache International peers beat ChinaCache International on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

ChinaCache International Company Profile

ChinaCache International Holdings Ltd. (ChinaCache) is a holding Company. The Company provides a portfolio of services and solutions to businesses, government agencies and other enterprises to manage the scalability of their online services and applications. Its across the nation service platform, which consists of its network, servers and software, is designed to handle planned and unplanned peaks without upfront and ongoing capital outlay and other investments on the part of its customers. It provides a portfolio of content and application delivery total solutions and solutions tailored to its customers’ needs. It provides various services that are offered on a standalone basis or combined as part of its integrated solutions, such as Web Page Content Services, File Transfer Services, Rich Media Streaming Services, Guaranteed Application Services, Managed Internet Data Services, ChinaCache Cloud Services, Content Bridging Services and Mobile Internet Solutions.

