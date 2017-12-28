Head-To-Head Comparison: Annies (BNNY) vs. The Competition

Annies (NYSE: BNNY) is one of 43 public companies in the “Food Processing” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Annies to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.0% of shares of all “Food Processing” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.2% of shares of all “Food Processing” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Annies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Annies N/A N/A N/A Annies Competitors 4.79% 14.93% 5.05%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Annies and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Annies N/A N/A 67.60 Annies Competitors $10.42 billion $577.33 million 576.34

Annies’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Annies. Annies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Annies and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Annies 0 0 0 0 N/A Annies Competitors 293 1659 1979 53 2.45

As a group, “Food Processing” companies have a potential upside of 3.99%. Given Annies’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Annies has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Annies rivals beat Annies on 8 of the 8 factors compared.

About Annies

Annie’s, Inc. is a natural and organic food company. The Company’s product lines include natural products, products made with organic ingredients and certified organic products. The Company sells its products in three primary product categories: meals, snacks, and dressings, condiments and other. Its products appeal to health-conscious consumers who seek to avoid artificial flavors, synthetic colors and preservatives that are used in many conventional packaged foods. The Company offers over 145 products and these products are present in over 35,000 retail locations in the United States and Canada. Products under the Company’s meals category include Macaroni and Cheese, Canned Meals, Pasta Meals, Skillet Meals, Frozen Pizza and Frozen Entrees. Its snack products include Cheddar Bunnies, Bunny Grahams, Fruit Snacks, Snack Mix, Pretzels, Granola Bars and Graham Crackers.

