Head to Head Analysis: Rentrak (RENT) versus Its Rivals

Rentrak (NASDAQ: RENT) is one of 26 publicly-traded companies in the “Entertainment Production” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Rentrak to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Rentrak and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rentrak 3.80% 2.04% 1.75% Rentrak Competitors 1.37% 8.84% 2.97%

This table compares Rentrak and its competitors' analyst recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rentrak 0 0 0 0 N/A Rentrak Competitors 115 509 1265 25 2.63

As a group, “Entertainment Production” companies have a potential upside of 4.67%. Given Rentrak’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rentrak has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.3% of shares of all “Entertainment Production” companies are owned by institutional investors. 23.3% of shares of all “Entertainment Production” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rentrak and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rentrak N/A N/A -889.40 Rentrak Competitors $9.52 billion $1.09 billion 983.90

Rentrak’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Rentrak. Rentrak is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Rentrak competitors beat Rentrak on 7 of the 8 factors compared.

Rentrak Company Profile

Rentrak Corporation is a media measurement and consumer targeting company serving the entertainment, television (TV), video and advertising industries. The Company’s Software as a Service (SaaS) technology merges television viewership information from televisions and devices with consumer behavior and purchase information across multiple platforms, devices and distribution channels. The Company’s product offerings, which are referred as Essentials include TV Everywhere, which includes TV Essentials and StationView Essentials; Movies Everywhere, which includes Box Office Essentials, International Box Office Essentials, PostTrak and PreAct; OnDemand Everywhere, which includes OnDemand Essentials, Digital Download Essentials, Multiscreen Essentials and other Over the Top measurement tools and related products, and Other Services, which includes Studio Revenue Share Essentials (SRSE) and other products relating to measurement of physical content in the home video rental industry.

