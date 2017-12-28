Head-To-Head Analysis: Employers (EIG) and Hallmark Financial Services (HALL)

Employers (NYSE: EIG) and Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) are both small-cap financials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Employers has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hallmark Financial Services has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Employers and Hallmark Financial Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Employers 10.38% 9.67% 2.29% Hallmark Financial Services -1.19% -0.42% -0.09%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Employers and Hallmark Financial Services’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Employers $779.80 million 1.86 $106.70 million $3.20 13.95 Hallmark Financial Services $375.95 million 0.52 $6.52 million ($0.26) -41.27

Employers has higher revenue and earnings than Hallmark Financial Services. Hallmark Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Employers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Employers pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Hallmark Financial Services does not pay a dividend. Employers pays out 18.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Employers and Hallmark Financial Services, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Employers 1 0 1 0 2.00 Hallmark Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Employers presently has a consensus price target of $44.50, indicating a potential downside of 0.34%. Given Employers’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Employers is more favorable than Hallmark Financial Services.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.4% of Employers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.0% of Hallmark Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of Employers shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.7% of Hallmark Financial Services shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Employers beats Hallmark Financial Services on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc. is a holding company. Through its insurance subsidiaries, the Company provides workers’ compensation insurance coverage to select, small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. It provides workers’ compensation insurance under a statutory system wherein employers are required to provide coverage for their employees’ medical, disability, vocational rehabilitation, and/or death benefit costs for work-related injuries or illnesses. As of December 31, 2016 the Company provided workers’ compensation insurance in 36 states and the District of Columbia, with a concentration in California. Its insurance subsidiaries include Employers Insurance Company of Nevada (EICN), Employers Compensation Insurance Company (ECIC), Employers Preferred Insurance Company (EPIC) and Employers Assurance Company (EAC). The Company’s insurance products are jointly offered and marketed with and through its partners and alliances.

About Hallmark Financial Services

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. is an insurance holding company. The Company markets, distributes, underwrites and services its property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals. Its business involves marketing, distributing, underwriting and servicing insurance products, as well as providing other insurance related services. Its segments include Standard Commercial Segment, Specialty Commercial Segment and Personal Segment. The Company’s Standard Commercial P&C operating unit primarily underwrites low-severity, short-tailed commercial property/casualty insurance products in the standard market. The Company reinsures a portion of the risk it underwrites in order to control the exposure to losses and to protect capital resources. Its Workers Compensation operating unit specializes in small and middle market workers compensation business. Its Specialty Commercial operating unit offers general aviation and satellite launch insurance products and services.

