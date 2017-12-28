Head to Head Analysis: Cogentix Medical (CGNT) and Accuray (ARAY)

Cogentix Medical (NASDAQ: CGNT) and Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) are both small-cap healthcare companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cogentix Medical and Accuray’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cogentix Medical $51.85 million 3.69 -$22.09 million ($0.41) -7.66 Accuray $383.41 million 0.97 -$29.57 million ($0.35) -12.71

Cogentix Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Accuray. Accuray is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cogentix Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cogentix Medical and Accuray, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cogentix Medical 0 0 3 0 3.00 Accuray 1 2 4 0 2.43

Cogentix Medical currently has a consensus price target of $4.58, indicating a potential upside of 45.97%. Accuray has a consensus price target of $7.17, indicating a potential upside of 61.05%. Given Accuray’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Accuray is more favorable than Cogentix Medical.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.3% of Cogentix Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.9% of Accuray shares are held by institutional investors. 62.7% of Cogentix Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Accuray shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Cogentix Medical has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Accuray has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cogentix Medical and Accuray’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cogentix Medical -36.14% -11.52% -10.04% Accuray -7.49% -55.18% -6.33%

Summary

Accuray beats Cogentix Medical on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cogentix Medical Company Profile

Cogentix Medical, Inc. is a global medical device company. The Company designs, develops, manufactures and markets a line of fiber-optic and video endoscopy products under the PrimeSight brand that are used across various surgical specialties in diagnostic and treatment procedures. The Company also offers the Urgent PC Neuromodulation System (Urgent PC Systems), a device that delivers percutaneous tibial nerve stimulation (PTNS), for the office-based treatment of overactive bladder (OAB). The Company also offers Macroplastique Implants, an injectable urethral bulking agent for the treatment of adult female stress urinary incontinence that is primarily due to intrinsic sphincter deficiency. The PrimeSight flexible endoscopes are used in conjunction with the sterile, single-use microbial barrier known as the EndoSheath Protective Barrier. The PrimeSight endoscopy line also includes rigid endoscopes and portable peripherals, such as the video system and stroboscopy unit.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray Incorporated is a radiation oncology company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets medical devices used in radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer patients. Its products include the CyberKnife Systems, the TomoTherapy Systems, and the Radixact Delivery Treatment Platform. Its technologies, the CyberKnife and TomoTherapy Systems, are designed to deliver treatments, including stereotactic radiosurgery (SRS), stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT), intensity modulated radiation therapy (IMRT), image guided radiation therapy (IGRT) and adaptive radiation therapy. The CyberKnife Systems are robotic systems that are used to treat various types of cancer and tumors throughout the body. The CyberKnife Systems track, detect and correct for tumor and patient movement in real-time during the procedure. The TomoTherapy Systems include the TomoTherapy H Series with configuration options of TomoH, TomoHD and TomoHDA.

