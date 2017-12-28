HCA Healthcare (HCA) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 71.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HCA. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. ValuEngine lowered HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.45.

Shares of HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) opened at $87.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.46, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68. HCA Healthcare has a 52 week low of $71.18 and a 52 week high of $91.03. The company has a market capitalization of $32,200.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.55.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 47.16% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Victor L. Campbell sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $606,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,649,990.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael S. Cuffe sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $167,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,700 shares of company stock worth $1,773,872. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Argent Capital Management LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.2% during the second quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 14.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.5% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.4% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acrospire Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 14.3% during the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, formerly HCA Holdings, Inc, is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated in two geographically organized groups, including the National and American Groups. As of December 31, 2016, the National Group included 84 hospitals, which were located in Alaska, California, Florida, southern Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, northern Kentucky, Nevada, New Hampshire, South Carolina, Utah and Virginia.

