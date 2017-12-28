Hawaiian (HA) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

HA has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hawaiian from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Buckingham Research raised Hawaiian from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Hawaiian in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Hawaiian in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Hawaiian from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.36.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ HA) opened at $40.65 on Wednesday. Hawaiian has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $60.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,160.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.51.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.07. Hawaiian had a return on equity of 41.49% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $719.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Hawaiian will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hawaiian announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.33%.

In other news, EVP Peter R. Ingram sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $40,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Hawaiian by 370.3% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 981,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,864,000 after purchasing an additional 772,990 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hawaiian by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,247,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $340,268,000 after acquiring an additional 506,330 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hawaiian in the 3rd quarter worth $15,463,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Hawaiian by 219.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 561,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,072,000 after acquiring an additional 385,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo amongst the Hawaiian Islands (the Neighbor Island routes), between the Hawaiian Islands and certain cities in the United States (the North America routes), and between the Hawaiian Islands and the South Pacific, Australia, New Zealand and Asia (the International routes), collectively referred to as its Scheduled Operations.

