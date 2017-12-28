Harrington Investments INC Acquires New Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ)

Harrington Investments INC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,760 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $879,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whitnell & Co. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 10,316 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Allegis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Allegis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,067 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 4,898 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,673,761 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $74,961,000 after acquiring an additional 72,980 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth $6,094,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,704,239 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $478,051,000 after acquiring an additional 136,700 shares in the last quarter. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) opened at $53.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $217,350.00, a PE ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.80 and a 52-week high of $54.83.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98. The business had revenue of $31.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.45 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 58.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 60.51%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VZ. HSBC downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $54.83 to $42.80 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Instinet lifted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Nomura upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.99.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $29,658.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,185.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, information and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses and governmental agencies. Its segments include Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment offers communications products and services, including wireless voice and data services and equipment sales, to consumer, business and government customers across the United States.

