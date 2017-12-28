Halliburton Company (HAL) Insider Sells $78,824.91 in Stock

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) insider Timothy Mckeon sold 1,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total transaction of $78,824.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,801.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Halliburton Company (HAL) traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $48.57. 3,884,245 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,726,219. Halliburton Company has a 12 month low of $38.18 and a 12 month high of $58.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $42,600.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. Halliburton had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Halliburton Company will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 300.00%.

Several research firms recently commented on HAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Halliburton from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Halliburton in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Halliburton from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.32.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 25.3% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 56,135 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 11,334 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 16.4% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 24,885 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Airain ltd boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 31.8% in the second quarter. Airain ltd now owns 491,492 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $20,992,000 after purchasing an additional 118,512 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 3.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,167,697 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $135,292,000 after purchasing an additional 104,500 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 439.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 946,218 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $42,854,000 after purchasing an additional 770,975 shares during the period. 79.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright law. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/28/halliburton-company-hal-insider-sells-78824-91-in-stock.html.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides services and products to the upstream oil and natural gas industry throughout the lifecycle of the reservoir, from locating hydrocarbons and managing geological data, to drilling and formation evaluation, well construction and completion, and optimizing production throughout the life of the field.

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.