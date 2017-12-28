Guggenheim BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Guggenheim BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0533 per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Guggenheim BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
Guggenheim BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA BSCR) traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,345. Guggenheim BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.89 and a fifty-two week high of $20.12.
