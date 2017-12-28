Guggenheim BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCR) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0533 per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Guggenheim BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Guggenheim BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA BSCR) traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,345. Guggenheim BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.89 and a fifty-two week high of $20.12.

WARNING: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/28/guggenheim-bulletshares-2027-corporate-bond-etf-bscr-declares-monthly-dividend-of-0-05.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Guggenheim BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guggenheim BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.