Guggenheim BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF to Issue Special Dividend of $0.04 (BSJL)

Guggenheim BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJL) declared a special dividend on Thursday, December 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0412 per share on Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.
Guggenheim BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJL) traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.90. 58,630 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,586. Guggenheim BulletShares 2021 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $25.32.
