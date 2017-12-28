Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (GFED) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 21st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Saturday, January 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares (GFED) traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,755. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $23.71. The stock has a market cap of $97.94, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $7.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.36 million. equities analysts forecast that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on GFED. ValuEngine upgraded Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Raymond James Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc is the savings and loan holding company for Guaranty Federal Savings Bank (the Bank). The Company operates through banking operation segment. The banking segment is engaged in the business of originating mortgage loans secured by one- to four-family residences, multi-family, construction, commercial and consumer loans.

