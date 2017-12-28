Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 53,798 Shares of EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 53,798 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in EnLink Midstream by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $987,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 16,519 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 26,440 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,101,858 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,993,000 after buying an additional 523,482 shares in the last quarter. 34.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EnLink Midstream alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on ENLC. BidaskClub upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $21.00 price target on EnLink Midstream and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on EnLink Midstream in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on EnLink Midstream from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut EnLink Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

Shares of EnLink Midstream LLC ( NYSE ENLC ) opened at $17.10 on Thursday. EnLink Midstream LLC has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $20.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,090.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 570.00 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.11). EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that EnLink Midstream LLC will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 53,798 Shares of EnLink Midstream LLC (ENLC)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/28/great-west-life-assurance-co-can-sells-53798-shares-of-enlink-midstream-llc-enlc.html.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC is an integrated midstream company. The Company’s assets consist of equity interests in EnLink Midstream Partners, LP (the Partnership) and EnLink Oklahoma Gas Processing, LP (EnLink Oklahoma T.O.). The Partnership is engaged in the gathering, transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs), condensate and crude oil, as well as providing crude oil, condensate and brine services to producers.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC).

Receive News & Ratings for EnLink Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnLink Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.