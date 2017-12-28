Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (GHYB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.2048 per share on Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (GHYB) traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.52. 600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,903. Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.25 and a 52-week high of $50.32.

