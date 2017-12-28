Gold Resource (GORO) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Gold Resource Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 1,607,780 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 114% from the previous session’s volume of 750,827 shares.The stock last traded at $4.56 and had previously closed at $4.20.

The company has a market cap of $238.38, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.82 and a beta of 0.32.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Gold Resource had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $31.12 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a $0.0017 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. Gold Resource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Gold Resource by 0.3% during the second quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 72,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Gold Resource by 9.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Gold Resource by 19.8% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 30,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gold Resource by 44.9% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 24,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,632 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gold Resource by 6.2% during the second quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 137,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 7,979 shares during the period.

Gold Resource Company Profile

Gold Resource Corporation is a mining company. The Company is a producer of metal concentrates that contain gold, silver, copper, lead and zinc, and dore containing gold and silver at the Aguila Project within its Oaxaca Mining Unit located in the southern state of Oaxaca, Mexico. The Company has two units in North America, the Oaxaca Mining Unit and the Nevada Mining Unit.

