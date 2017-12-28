Godaddy Inc (GDDY) Insider Sells $1,746,150.00 in Stock

Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) insider Barbara J. Rechterman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total value of $1,746,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,113 shares in the company, valued at $2,300,577.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.48. The company had a trading volume of 782,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,081. The company has a market cap of $8,400.00 and a PE ratio of 388.31. Godaddy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $34.38 and a fifty-two week high of $51.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GDDY. TheStreet raised Godaddy from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Godaddy from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Godaddy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Group boosted their price target on Godaddy from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Godaddy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Godaddy by 628.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,715,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205,274 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Godaddy by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,839,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148,349 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Godaddy by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,553,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $320,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,137 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Godaddy by 273.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,241,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,668,000 after acquiring an additional 908,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Godaddy by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,634,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,628,000 after acquiring an additional 856,259 shares in the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Godaddy Company Profile

GoDaddy Inc is a technology provider to small businesses, Web design professionals and individuals. The Company delivers cloud-based products and personalized customer care. It operates a domain marketplace, where its customers can find the digital real estate that matches their idea. It provides Website building, hosting and security tools to help customers construct and protect online presence.

