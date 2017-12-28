Godaddy Inc (GDDY) Insider Sells $1,746,150.00 in Stock

Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) insider Barbara J. Rechterman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.89, for a total value of $1,746,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,113 shares in the company, valued at $2,300,577.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.48. The company had a trading volume of 782,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,081. The company has a market cap of $8,400.00 and a PE ratio of 388.31. Godaddy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $34.38 and a fifty-two week high of $51.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on GDDY. TheStreet raised Godaddy from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Godaddy from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Godaddy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Group boosted their price target on Godaddy from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Godaddy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.43.
Godaddy Company Profile
GoDaddy Inc is a technology provider to small businesses, Web design professionals and individuals. The Company delivers cloud-based products and personalized customer care. It operates a domain marketplace, where its customers can find the digital real estate that matches their idea. It provides Website building, hosting and security tools to help customers construct and protect online presence.
Receive News & Ratings for Godaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Godaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.