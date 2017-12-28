Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF to Issue Special Dividend of $0.00 (BOTZ)

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) declared a special dividend on Thursday, December 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0004 per share on Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a yield of 0.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (BOTZ) traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $23.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 787,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,410. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $24.97.

