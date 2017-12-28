Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (SDEM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.16

Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEM) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.1629 per share on Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SDEM) traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $16.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,615. Global X MSCI SuperDividend Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $14.70 and a 52-week high of $19.63.

