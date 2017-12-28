Global X JPMorgan US Sector Rotator Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCTO) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, December 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.3809 per share on Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Shares of Global X JPMorgan US Sector Rotator Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCTO) traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.27. 273 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,503. Global X JPMorgan US Sector Rotator Index ETF has a 12-month low of $23.91 and a 12-month high of $26.78.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/28/global-x-jpmorgan-us-sector-rotator-index-etf-scto-declares-annual-dividend-of-0-38.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Global X JPMorgan US Sector Rotator Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X JPMorgan US Sector Rotator Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.