Global X China Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHII) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, December 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.3459 per share on Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Global X China Industrials ETF (CHII) remained flat at $$15.28 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316. Global X China Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $11.73 and a 52-week high of $16.58.

WARNING: This story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/12/28/global-x-china-industrials-etf-chii-declares-0-35-annual-dividend.html.

Receive News & Ratings for Global X China Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X China Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.