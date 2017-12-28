Glatfelter (GLT) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Glatfelter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.38.
Shares of Glatfelter (GLT) opened at $21.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.44, a P/E ratio of 716.67, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.36. Glatfelter has a 52-week low of $16.53 and a 52-week high of $25.59.
In related news, EVP John P. Jacunski sold 6,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $139,152.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,198,124.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Glatfelter by 73.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Glatfelter by 10.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glatfelter during the third quarter worth $178,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Glatfelter during the third quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Glatfelter by 58.9% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 16,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 6,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.
Glatfelter Company Profile
P. H. Glatfelter Company is a manufacturer of specialty papers and fiber-based engineered materials. The Company operates through three business units: Composite Fibers, Advanced Airlaid Materials and Specialty Papers. Its Composite Fibers business unit is engaged in the sale of single-serve tea and coffee filtration papers, non-woven wallcovering materials, metallized papers, composite laminates papers, and various technically special papers, including substrates for electrical applications.
Receive News & Ratings for Glatfelter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glatfelter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.