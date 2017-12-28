Gentherm (THRM) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Strong Sell”

BidaskClub lowered shares of Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Argus decreased their target price on Gentherm to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentherm from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 4th. FBR & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Gentherm from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.57.

Shares of Gentherm (THRM) opened at $32.00 on Wednesday. Gentherm has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $40.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,180.00, a PE ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.23.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.33). Gentherm had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $235.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Gentherm will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Gentherm news, Director Maurice Ep Gunderson sold 10,000 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.44, for a total transaction of $334,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,066.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Erin Erwine Ascher sold 2,000 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $70,280.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,717.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of THRM. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in shares of Gentherm by 39.3% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,885,661 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $73,164,000 after acquiring an additional 532,415 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Gentherm in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,221,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Gentherm in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,907,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gentherm by 11.6% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,391,672 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $88,851,000 after acquiring an additional 247,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gentherm by 35.2% in the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 741,784 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,558,000 after acquiring an additional 193,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

About Gentherm

Gentherm Incorporated (Gentherm) is a global technology company engaged in the design, development, and manufacturing of thermal management technologies. The Company has two segments: Automotive and Industrial. Its products provide solutions for automotive passenger comfort and convenience, battery thermal management, remote power generation, patient temperature management, environmental product testing and other consumer and industrial temperature control needs.

