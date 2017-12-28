Genomic Health (GHDX) & Wave Life Sciences (WVE) Critical Comparison

Genomic Health (NASDAQ: GHDX) and Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) are both small-cap biotechnology & medical research – nec companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Genomic Health alerts:

This table compares Genomic Health and Wave Life Sciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genomic Health $327.87 million 3.78 -$13.91 million ($0.13) -274.38 Wave Life Sciences $1.49 million 637.86 -$55.40 million ($3.54) -9.66

Genomic Health has higher revenue and earnings than Wave Life Sciences. Genomic Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wave Life Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Genomic Health and Wave Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genomic Health -1.30% -1.79% -1.41% Wave Life Sciences -3,338.68% -59.52% -48.48%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Genomic Health and Wave Life Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genomic Health 2 6 1 0 1.89 Wave Life Sciences 0 0 5 0 3.00

Genomic Health currently has a consensus price target of $31.57, indicating a potential downside of 11.49%. Wave Life Sciences has a consensus price target of $41.60, indicating a potential upside of 21.64%. Given Wave Life Sciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Wave Life Sciences is more favorable than Genomic Health.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.6% of Genomic Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.7% of Wave Life Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.2% of Genomic Health shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 53.0% of Wave Life Sciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Genomic Health beats Wave Life Sciences on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Genomic Health Company Profile

Genomic Health, Inc. is a healthcare company that provides genomic-based diagnostic tests to personalize cancer treatment. The Company develops and commercializes genomic-based clinical laboratory services. The Company’s Oncotype IQ Genomic Intelligence Platform is consisted of its flagship line of Oncotype DX gene expression tests, as well as its Oncotype SEQ Liquid Select test. Its research and development activities are focused on developing a pipeline of tests to optimize the treatment of various cancers including breast, colon, prostate and other cancers. It offers its Oncotype DX tests as a clinical laboratory service, where it analyzes the expression levels of genes in tumor tissue samples and provides physicians with a quantitative gene expression profile expressed as a single quantitative score, which it calls a Recurrence Score for invasive breast cancer and colon cancer, a DCIS Score for ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS), and a Genomic Prostate Score, for prostate cancer.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. is a genetic medicines company. The Company, through its synthetic chemistry drug development platform, designs, develops and commercializes a pipeline of nucleic acid therapeutic candidates for genetically defined diseases. The Company is engaged in developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins. The nucleic acid therapeutics, which the Company is developing are stereopure. A stereopure oligonucleotide includes molecules with atoms arranged in three-dimensional orientations at each linkage. The Company has three programs in Huntington’s disease (HD) and Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD), and three additional development candidates.

Receive News & Ratings for Genomic Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genomic Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.