Fundamental Research Analysts Give IEG (IEGH) a $1.13 Price Target

IEG (OTCMKTS:IEGH) has been assigned a $1.13 target price by Fundamental Research in a report released on Thursday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Fundamental Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 264.52% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, ValuEngine cut IEG from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd.
Shares of IEG (OTCMKTS:IEGH) traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.31. The company had a trading volume of 47,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,466. IEG has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $8.60.
IEG Company Profile
IEG Holdings Corporation is a consumer finance company. The Company is engaged in the business of providing unsecured consumer loans ranging from $2,000 to $10,000. The Company operates in Consumer Loans segment. It offers loans online under the consumer brand Mr. Amazing Loans through its Website and online application portal at www.mramazingloans.com.
