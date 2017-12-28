Fuchs Petrolub (FPE) Given a €39.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €39.00 ($46.43) price target on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

FPE has been the topic of several other research reports. Independent Research set a €43.00 ($51.19) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Warburg Research set a €48.00 ($57.14) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($53.57) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Commerzbank set a €50.00 ($59.52) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €41.00 ($48.81) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Fuchs Petrolub presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €45.65 ($54.35).

Fuchs Petrolub (FPE) opened at €40.57 ($48.30) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5,900.00 and a PE ratio of 21.24. Fuchs Petrolub has a 12-month low of €36.31 ($43.23) and a 12-month high of €44.80 ($53.33).

Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production, distribution, and sale of lubricants and related specialties worldwide. Its automotive lubricants product group includes engine oils, gear oils, shock absorber oils, motorcycle lubricants, lubricants for agricultural machinery, and service fluids; industrial lubricants and specialties product group primarily comprises metal-working fluids, corrosion preventatives, hydraulic and gear oils, greases, and other specialties; and other products group consists of toll blending, chemical process management, and trade activities.

