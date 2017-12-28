Fresenius SE & Co KGaA’s (FRE) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Nord/LB

Nord/LB reiterated their buy rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a research note released on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FRE. Citigroup set a €83.00 ($98.81) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €78.00 ($92.86) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($95.24) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Bank of America set a €75.00 ($89.29) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.00 ($75.00) price objective on Fresenius SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €79.60 ($94.76).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA FRE) opened at €65.48 ($77.95) on Wednesday. Fresenius SE & Co KGaA has a 52 week low of €60.16 ($71.62) and a 52 week high of €80.00 ($95.24). The firm has a market capitalization of $36,250.00 and a PE ratio of 20.85.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care worldwide. The company operates through Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed segments. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products for patients with chronic kidney failure.

