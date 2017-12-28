Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (FND) CMO Lisa Laube Sells 96,000 Shares

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) CMO Lisa Laube sold 96,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $4,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 152,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,884,415. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE FND) traded up $3.62 on Thursday, hitting $48.97. The stock had a trading volume of 2,218,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $29.37 and a twelve month high of $49.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,310.00 and a PE ratio of 67.08.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $343.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. FNY Partners Fund LP purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth about $116,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the second quarter worth about $157,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the second quarter worth about $179,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor during the second quarter worth about $212,000. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FND has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Floor & Decor in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Floor & Decor in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.44.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc, formerly FDO Holdings, Inc, is a retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The Company retails its products such as tile, stone, wood, marble, glass and decoratives. The Company has 72 stores across 17 states in the United States. The Company provides its products to customers, including professional installers and commercial businesses (Pro), Do it Yourself customers (DIY) and customers who buy the products for professional installation (Buy it Yourself or BIY).

