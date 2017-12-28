Five Below (FIVE) Given New $58.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. They currently have an equal weight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FIVE. Buckingham Research restated a buy rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a report on Friday, September 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Five Below from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Five Below from an accumulate rating to a hold rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays restated a hold rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a report on Sunday, December 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Five Below in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Five Below has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $61.60.

Five Below (NASDAQ FIVE) opened at $67.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3,730.00, a PE ratio of 44.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.85. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $37.14 and a fifty-two week high of $68.98.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. Five Below had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The business had revenue of $257.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Five Below will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald Sargent sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $5,247,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,930,248.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Vellios sold 142,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $7,860,049.49. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 757,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,778,781.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 285,973 shares of company stock worth $17,334,450. Insiders own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Trust Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,241,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after buying an additional 5,070 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Five Below during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,811,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc is a specialty retailer offering a range of merchandise for teen and pre-teen customer. The Company offers an assortment of products, including select brands and licensed merchandise across a range of categories, including Style, Room, Sports, Tech, Crafts, Party, Candy and Now. Its product groups include leisure, fashion and home, and party and snack.

