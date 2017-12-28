First Manhattan Co. Raises Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)

First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,703 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $14,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Solaris Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Solaris Asset Management LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $70.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.29.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK ) opened at $56.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $153,660.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.70, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.63 and a twelve month high of $66.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.54 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 27.08%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 186.41%.

Merck & Co., Inc. declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 28th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $281,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc is a global healthcare company. The Company offers health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services and Alliances. The Company’s Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products marketed either directly by the Company or through joint ventures.

