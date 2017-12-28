First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 11.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 125,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,620 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.10% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $3,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 421.7% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,135,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,491,000 after buying an additional 917,632 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1,008.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 588,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,851,000 after purchasing an additional 535,685 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,531,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,818,000 after purchasing an additional 225,621 shares in the last quarter. Castle Ridge Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,317,000. Finally, Advantus Capital Management Inc boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 119.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advantus Capital Management Inc now owns 344,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,377,000 after purchasing an additional 188,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

FR has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Industrial Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.86.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. ( NYSE:FR ) opened at $31.41 on Thursday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.31 and a 52 week high of $32.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3,729.64, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36 and a beta of 1.02.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.25. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 32.44%. The firm had revenue of $99.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.50%.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, Director Bruce W. Duncan sold 16,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.85, for a total value of $519,976.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce W. Duncan sold 16,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total value of $546,406.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 866,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,107,037.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,564 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,193 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust is a self-administered real estate company, which owns, manages, acquires, sells, develops and redevelops industrial real estate. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s in-service portfolio consisted of 215 light industrial properties, 53 research and development (R&D)/flex properties, 167 bulk warehouse properties and 100 regional warehouse properties containing an aggregate of approximately 62.2 million square feet of gross leasable area (GLA) located in 23 states.

